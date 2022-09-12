Officials: Fatal shooting of family of 5 at Maryland home was murder-suicide

Sheriff's office spokesman Lt. Michael Holmes says Marcus Milligan killed the others then himself.

The sheriff's office says a man called 911 on Friday morning to report that three children and a woman had been fatally shot and he planned to kill himself.

ELK MILLS, Maryland (WPVI) -- Officials in Maryland say the fatal shooting of a couple and their three children at their home last week is considered a murder-suicide.

The Cecil County Sheriff's Office said Monday that the investigation is continuing into the deaths of Marcus and Tara Milligan and their children: Teresa, Nora and Finn.

Pictured: Marcus and Tara Milligan Facebook page of Marcus Milligan

Deputies arrived at the Elk Mills home to find the five family members dead.

"It seems surreal to people. How could this happen in our neighborhood, especially with this family?" said Tom Driscoll, who lives nearby.

Tara's last post on Facebook talked about her grief after losing their son Conor just 3 years ago. He succumbed to childhood cancer.

"I knew that they lost a child a couple years before moving here," Driscoll said.

He remembers the other three children fondly.

"I remember at Christmastime the two girls and boy came over with cookies that they made for us. It was really nice you could tell they were made by children... just a sugar cookie with sprinkles on it," he said.

"How could one person take the lives of those three children and the family. Why do you have to take the whole family with you?"

Public records show the family purchased this home about two years ago.

Investigators are still looking into the circumstances surrounding the shootings and the motive.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.