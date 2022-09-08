High rip current risk at Jersey Shore with fewer lifeguards on duty

MARGATE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The wind howled in Margate on Wednesday, and the waves swelled 2-3 feet.

While the precipitation was light, minor to moderate flooding is possible at the Jersey Shore during high tide.

With steady rain on Tuesday, streets were flooded in Margate, and officials say around six stranded vehicles were towed.

For those on vacation this week, it hasn't been ideal.

The Rich family from Woodstock, New York is spending the week here. The family is hoping to get some more time in the ocean before they leave.

"That's why we're here," said Patty Rich. "We live far from the ocean, so like every year we try to make it out somewhere. And we're really crossing fingers that it changes."

"We're hoping the next couple days is more like what it was on Monday, and that we can get some more swimming in," said Patty's daughter, Maia.

While the sun is expected to come out, the surf is expected to stay rough and risk for rip currents will still be high. In Margate, only three beaches will be guarded through Sunday.

On Wednesday morning, officials say a lifeguard rescued two men boogie boarding near a drainage pipe near Benson Avenue.

"The current is running north to south, so they had to be very novice beachgoers to enter on that side of the pipe," said Beach Patrol Captain Chuck LaBarre. "They were swept into the pipe and our lifeguard just rescued both gentlemen."

For anyone enjoying so-called local summer, beach patrols are issuing a warning.

"It's treacherous out there," said LaBarre. "And if you have a nice sunny day, and you're at a beach that doesn't have lifeguards on duty and it looks very inviting -- you are really entering at your own risk. It's a very very high risk of some dangerous conditions."

LaBarre says the most dangerous time for rescues is always early in the season and late in the season.

Each beach patrol is on a different schedule.

In Margate, the last day for lifeguards is Sunday, September 11.