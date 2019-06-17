Marina catches fire in Sea Isle City

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- The owners of a marina that caught fire Sunday afternoon say they believe it began in a compressor next to their commercial fishing boat "Adison Rose."Carmen Conti and his family own a string of businesses in the 300 block of 43rd Place in Sea Isle City.Thick smoke and flames poured out of the marina portion of their business.Conti had stepped out and was returning from an errand when he saw the fire while sitting in traffic.There was gridlock on Sea Isle Boulevard as people stopped to watch.Conti's 15-year-old son, C.J. and 18-year-old employee, Conner Overcash worked to get the boats at bait and tackle shop Two Chums away from the fire, at one point they were separated by flames."I ran back to the boats to untie it. They were all telling me to jump off. It was really scary," said Overcast.C.J. Conti said, "All I could do was picture him standing there with the fire. I could see him sitting on the boat yelling. It was terrible to see him calling my name trying to get me on the boat to come to help him."C.J. Conti described the tense moments, luckily both young men were not injured.The Contis say their restaurant Carmen's and their bait and tackle shop Two Chums were not affected and are open for business.Two people were taken to the hospital, one was released and did not suffer any injuries.Recently Sea Isle residents have pushed for a full-time fire department so they don't have to rely on volunteers.