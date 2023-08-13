WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Police raid local Kansas newspaper office, seize computers, cell phones

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, August 13, 2023 4:14PM
Police raid local Kansas newspaper office
EMBED <>More Videos

Questions are being raised after police raided the office of a local newspaper in Kansas, seizing computers and cellphones.

MARION, Kan. -- Questions are being raised after police raided the office of a local newspaper in Kansas, seizing computers and cellphones.

The owner of the Marion County Record believes the raid was motivated by a confidential source leaking documents about a local woman to the newspaper.

He said that woman complained that the newspaper illegally obtained sensitive information.

The owner said police are trying to suppress the newspaper and the community.

The Kansas Press Association says journalists are protected by federal law against searches and seizures, and police are typically required to have a subpoena to obtain documents.

The newspaper has requested the original affidavit, but it's not on file with the court.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for future updates.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW