Market St. eatery rebrands as Coco Grille and reopens post-COVID as employees return to the office

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- More employees are returning to in-person work at office buildings in Center City Philadelphia, which is welcome news for some businesses in the area.

One eatery at 17th and Market streets almost lost it all during the pandemic, but they celebrated a big comeback on Tuesday.

The old Good Day Eatery was hit so hard by the pandemic and the lack of hustle and bustle that followed, they almost didn't make it.

In the past few months, they've revamped the store and re-branded for a grand reopening Tuesday. They now call it Coco Grille.

"Everybody's excited to see us here," says owner Romeo Bocaj. "For workers to see that we're still here, it's amazing. We see tears when people see us and say 'Coco is back!'"

Bocaj says he never could have gotten to this moment without the help and support of the owners of the BNY Mellon building.

Coco Grille is right there on the first floor of that building and they had a good crowd for their big reopening.

"Now, we're trying to rebuild back up," Bocaj says. "We are hoping by the fall that people will come back and business will really pick up. We're trying not to look back and only just go forward. I think it's going to be great."

They still offer breakfast, from coffee to smoothies to oatmeal and yogurt bowls.

They also extended the store, and at the grill, you will find sandwiches like pulled pork, brisket and cheesesteaks.

Bocaj says the shrimp po'boy and Cuban sandwiches are his favorites.