Yankees at Phillies game postponed after 14 Miami Marlins test positive for COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A total of 14 members of the Miami Marlins, including 12 players and two coaches, have tested positive for COVID-19 while in Philadelphia, ESPN's Jeff Pasan reported Monday morning.

That's up from the four players who had tested positive as of Sunday.

The team wrapped a series against the Phillies on Sunday, and were set to fly home to Miami on Monday.



However, their flight home has been canceled, Action News has learned.

Major League Baseball announced the postponement of both Miami's home opener against the Orioles and the Phillies home game against the Yankees on Monday.



Under MLB guidelines, the players will be isolated from the team until they test negative twice at least 24 hours apart, show no symptoms for 72 hours, and receive approval from team doctors.



Phillies manager Joe Girardi said on Sunday the players were texted early in the day to know that a potential coronavirus outbreak had affected the Marlins.

"You have to be safe. You can't really be in contact with a lot of people because you put everybody in danger," he said.



Jose Urena, Miami's opening day starter in 2018 and 2019, was bumped from his start about 90 minutes before the first pitch. The Marlins did not disclose the reason.

According to ESPN, Urena and three other Marlins players were the first four to test positive.

The Marlins did not consider sitting out Sunday's game.

"We're taking risks every day," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said on Sunday. "That's what the players all around the league are doing. You travel all the time .. it's a risk that we take. We're going to have to be adjustable, we're going to have to be flexible, we're going to have to be patient."

The Marlins' precarious health raised anew doubts about MLB's ability to finish the season during a pandemic. In Cincinnati, Reds second baseman Mike Moustakas and center fielder Nick Senzel felt sick Sunday, a day after a teammate went on the injured list because he tested positive for COVID-19.

The Marlins played exhibition games at Atlanta on Tuesday and Wednesday against the Braves, who have since been without their top two catchers, Tyler Flowers and Travis d'Arnaud, after both players showed symptoms of COVID-19.

Mattingly declined to say whether he thought the Marlins' health issues were related to the Atlanta stop. Miami is a hot spot for the pandemic, but on Sunday, Mattingly said he feels safer there. "You feel safe at the ballpark; I feel safe with my surroundings going home," he said. "It's a lot scarier on the road."

ESPN and the Associated Press contributed to this report
