Yankees at Phillies game postponed after 14 Miami Marlins test positive for COVID-19

That's up from the four players who had tested positive as of Sunday.
The team wrapped a series against the Phillies on Sunday, and were set to fly home to Miami on Monday.
Eight more players and two coaches with the Miami Marlins have tested positive for COVID-19, as an outbreak has spread throughout their clubhouse and brought the total of cases in recent days to at least 14, sources familiar with the situation tell me and @JesseRogersESPN.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 27, 2020
However, their flight home has been canceled, Action News has learned.
Major League Baseball announced the postponement of both Miami's home opener against the Orioles and the Phillies home game against the Yankees on Monday.
🚨BREAKING: The Phillies game tonight has been officially postponed against the Yankees at CBP— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) July 27, 2020
Official statement from Major League Baseball@6abc #Phillies #Yankees #Marlins pic.twitter.com/tgajZm1tRv
Under MLB guidelines, the players will be isolated from the team until they test negative twice at least 24 hours apart, show no symptoms for 72 hours, and receive approval from team doctors.
🚨 The Miami Marlins have cancelled their flight from Philly to Miami today @6abc has learned— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) July 27, 2020
Marlins were scheduled to fly to Miami Sunday after the finale vs Phillies but had postponed until today but now Marlins forced to postpone flight out of Philadelphia again#Marlins https://t.co/bRNf5Yoc1m pic.twitter.com/UydJ7R7oQ8
Phillies manager Joe Girardi said on Sunday the players were texted early in the day to know that a potential coronavirus outbreak had affected the Marlins.
"You have to be safe. You can't really be in contact with a lot of people because you put everybody in danger," he said.
Phillies manager Joe Girardi on his concern for his players and team after the Marlins reportedly have four players test positive for COVID-19 while in Philadelphia this weekend— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) July 26, 2020
“You’re always concerned” @6abc #Phillies #Marlins pic.twitter.com/VPlwmzyWKh
Jose Urena, Miami's opening day starter in 2018 and 2019, was bumped from his start about 90 minutes before the first pitch. The Marlins did not disclose the reason.
According to ESPN, Urena and three other Marlins players were the first four to test positive.
The Marlins did not consider sitting out Sunday's game.
"We're taking risks every day," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said on Sunday. "That's what the players all around the league are doing. You travel all the time .. it's a risk that we take. We're going to have to be adjustable, we're going to have to be flexible, we're going to have to be patient."
The Marlins' precarious health raised anew doubts about MLB's ability to finish the season during a pandemic. In Cincinnati, Reds second baseman Mike Moustakas and center fielder Nick Senzel felt sick Sunday, a day after a teammate went on the injured list because he tested positive for COVID-19.
The Marlins played exhibition games at Atlanta on Tuesday and Wednesday against the Braves, who have since been without their top two catchers, Tyler Flowers and Travis d'Arnaud, after both players showed symptoms of COVID-19.
Mattingly declined to say whether he thought the Marlins' health issues were related to the Atlanta stop. Miami is a hot spot for the pandemic, but on Sunday, Mattingly said he feels safer there. "You feel safe at the ballpark; I feel safe with my surroundings going home," he said. "It's a lot scarier on the road."
ESPN and the Associated Press contributed to this report