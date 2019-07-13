Married couple attacked inside their Spring Garden apartment

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said a married couple was beaten inside their apartment and the attacker remains on the loose.It happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday on the 1500 block of Green Street in Spring Garden.Investigators said a man who had his face covered broke into the rear of the couple's first floor apartment.After the attack, the suspect fled out the front door with the male victim's wallet, cash and clothes.The couple called 911. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.Police said the attacker tried unsuccessfully to break into a neighbor's home minutes before the attack.They say, though, he spotted a security camera, maybe making him think twice.