Married couple attacked inside their Spring Garden apartment

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said a married couple was beaten inside their apartment and the attacker remains on the loose.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday on the 1500 block of Green Street in Spring Garden.

Investigators said a man who had his face covered broke into the rear of the couple's first floor apartment.

After the attack, the suspect fled out the front door with the male victim's wallet, cash and clothes.

The couple called 911. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said the attacker tried unsuccessfully to break into a neighbor's home minutes before the attack.

They say, though, he spotted a security camera, maybe making him think twice.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philly newsattackbreak inbeating
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police ID pregnant woman, 9-year-old son killed in flash flooding
Man climbs to top of blast furnace at Bethlehem SteelStacks
Millions in line of punishing rain from Tropical Storm Barry
Police: Driver hit pedestrians, SUV outside Thomas Jefferson Hospital
Car thief dies after being beaten by crowd: Police
2 shot in car in Easton, Pa.
Man critically injured in Wilmington shooting
Show More
Demonstrators decry U.S. immigration detention camps
Delaware teacher arrested for sexual contact with 3 students
Police: Woman arrested for allegedly torching home after eviction
Bride recalls alleged wedding day theft at Wilmington's Hotel DuPont
Florida mom faces felony for licking prank in doctor's office
More TOP STORIES News