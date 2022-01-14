FYI Philly

How to celebrate, learn and get active for Martin Luther King Weekend, Day of Service

EMBED <>More Videos

How to celebrate, get active for MLK Weekend, Day of Service

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For Martin Luther King weekend, The African American Museum in Philadelphia has a number of events honoring the civil rights icon, from art exhibits to book readings and family events.

Watch as Ivan Henderson, VP of Programming at the museum, breaks down the events and how you can get involved for Monday's Day of Service.


See more things to do during MLK weekend, Saturday at 7 on FYI Philly.

African American Museum in Philadelphia | Facebook | Instagram

701 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
215-574-0380
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsmlk dayfyi phillymartin luther king jr
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
Painted Mug puts spotlight on LGBTQIA community
Jeni's Ice Creams opens 2 new Philadelphia shops
Fun finds for a full day and night in South Jersey
Townsend, Vernick, Sazon highlight COVID restaurant comebacks
TOP STORIES
60-year-old shoots teen suspect in latest Philly carjacking attempt
Shooting investigation underway at South Jersey Wawa
AccuWeather: Weekend Arctic Air, Winter Storm
What SCOTUS decision on vaccine mandate means for you
Illinois judge under fire after tossing rape conviction
Investigation into rise of dealership auto thefts in Philly region
Teen shot and killed talking to grandmother inside Philly home: Police
Show More
Who benefits from Navient student loan settlement?
School tries to address teen body image issues by offering shapewear
911 call released from medical helicopter crash in Drexel Hill
Biden to announce new investment in nation's bridges
Delco hospital temporarily closes emergency department starting today
More TOP STORIES News