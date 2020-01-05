'Hamlisch with Love' celebrates music of PEGOT winner Marvin Hamlisch

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philly Pops is celebrating one of only two PEGOTS (Pulitzer, Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards) in the world.Marvin Hamlisch is one of the greatest composers and conductors of all time, known worldwide for his show-stopping list of Broadway musicals and movie soundtracks, says Pops Conductor Todd Ellison, ticking off the list, "and he wrote, which is the best musical ever written."He's one of only two so-called PEGOTs in history-a Pulitzer, Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony award-winner."He was awarded every honor there is," Ellison says. "His music knows no bounds.is probably the most iconic song that he wrote. All of his songs had melody; he loved melody."Hamlisch was classically trained at Juilliard, arriving in the spring of 1951, just before his 7th birthday."He was, in fact, the youngest person ever allowed into Juilliard at age 6," Ellison points out.Soprano Ashley Brown will join the Pops on stage to bring Hamlisch's tunes to life."She made her mark as Mary Poppins on Broadway," Ellison says. "She sings with symphony orchestras all over the world, and she is the nicest person in the universe."For Todd Ellison, the concert dubbedis personal."Marvin Hamlisch was my mentor and my friend and I worked with him on several projects, including the musical version of," and he was very instrumental in getting me here in the Philly Pops," Ellison says. "Marvin's legacy is his music, and I hope that people come and remember the joy that his music has brought to them."260 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106