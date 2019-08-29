Philadelphia police seek masked grocery store robbers who held workers at gunpoint

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for two armed men who robbed a small grocery store Thursday morning.
According to police, two armed men, who were also wearing masks, walked into Rodriguez Grocery, at 831 West Cumberland St., at about 7 a.m. and demanded money.
One of the employees was taken to the front of the store to open the cash register, where the suspects took money and a cell phone.
The two men were last seen leaving the store walking on 9th Street toward Cadwallader Street.
Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspects should call police at 215-686-3243.
