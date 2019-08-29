Philadelphia police seek masked grocery store robbers who held workers at gunpoint

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for two armed men who robbed a small grocery store Thursday morning.According to police, two armed men, who were also wearing masks, walked into Rodriguez Grocery, at 831 West Cumberland St., at about 7 a.m. and demanded money.One of the employees was taken to the front of the store to open the cash register, where the suspects took money and a cell phone.The two men were last seen leaving the store walking on 9th Street toward Cadwallader Street.Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspects should call police at 215-686-3243.