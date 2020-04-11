Masked men rob Boost Mobile phone store in Logan

PHILADELPHIA -- A masked man stating he wanted to pay his bill pulled out a gun and robbed a Philadelphia cell phone store, police said.It happened around 7:35 p.m. Wednesday at the Boost Mobile store on the 5000 block of North Broad Street in Logan.Police said the masked man entered the store, told an employee he was going to pay his cell phone bill, and then pulled out a silver and black semiautomatic handgun.He demanded all the iPhones they had in the store.Police said the suspect took the employee to the office behind the counter; a second suspect entered the store and followed them.The suspects fled with $1,500 and a box of 18 iPhones valued at approximately $18,000.Both suspects then fled the store in a beige Chevrolet Impala bearing a Pennsylvania tag "LFA-2171" allegedly stolen earlier in the day.The first suspect is described as a black male, 20 years-of-age, thin build, wearing a surgical mask, denim style baseball hat, black clothing and gloves, and a grey backpack.The second suspect is described a black male, 20 years-of-age, thin build, wearing a black Fila hooded sweatshirt, black mask, blue Adidas pants with a white strip and hi-top checkered Vans sneakers.Anyone with information should call police at 215-686-3183/3184.