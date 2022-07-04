Multiple hurt in shooting along Fourth of July parade route north of Chicago

Today a shooter struck in Highland Park during the Independence Day parade. My campaign team and I were gathering at the start of the parade when the shooting started. My team and I are safe and secure. We are monitoring the situation closely and in touch with the Mayor. — Brad Schneider (@Schneider4IL10) July 4, 2022

Hearing of loss of life and others injured. My condolences to the family and loved ones; my prayers for the injured and for my community; and my commitment to do everything I can to make our children, our towns, our nation safer. Enough is enough! — Brad Schneider (@Schneider4IL10) July 4, 2022

HIGHLAND PARK, Illinois -- Multiple people were shot along a parade route in the suburb of Highland Park, Illinois, north of Chicago, Monday morning, sources said.The shooter was reported to still be active just after 11 a.m.Sources said the person could be shooting from atop a high building.Highland Park officials asked residents to avoid the city's downtown area Monday morning as police responded "to an incident."The city of Highland Park provided very little information on the incident in a Facebook post just before 10:45 a.m., only saying the city's Fourth Fest had been canceled.The village of Deerfield tweeted at 10:50 a.m. that there had been a shooting in Highland Park, and Deerfield's Family Days at Jewett Park was canceled.Highland Park had a number of Fourth of July events scheduled for Monday.