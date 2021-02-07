Some New Jersey COVID-19 vaccination sites closed due to winter weather

The following mega-sites are closed due to snow:
Burlington County: Appointments will be moved to 2/8, 2/9, and 2/10
Middlesex County: Appointments will be moved to 2/13
Morris County: Appointments will be moved to 2/10
The following mega-sites will remain OPEN
Atlantic County: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Bergen County: 7:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Gloucester County: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Individual health care providers will be reaching out via phone/email/text to reschedule any appointments for tomorrow at our closed mega-sites.
NJ businesses increase capacity
Businesses in New Jersey including restaurants, gyms, casinos, and salons can increase their indoor capacity to 35%.
The change went into effect on Friday and is up from the previous 25% limit.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said the statewide 10 p.m. restaurant indoor service limit will be lifted, however, local restrictions may remain in place.
The prohibition on seating at indoor bars will remain in effect, Murphy said, as it creates the danger of close and prolonged proximity between patrons, bartenders, and servers.