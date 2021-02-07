Health & Fitness

Some New Jersey COVID-19 vaccination sites closed due to winter weather

TRENTON, New Jersey -- Winter weather has caused some of New Jersey's COVID-19 mass vaccination sites to close on Sunday.

The following mega-sites are closed due to snow:

Burlington County: Appointments will be moved to 2/8, 2/9, and 2/10
Middlesex County: Appointments will be moved to 2/13
Morris County: Appointments will be moved to 2/10

The following mega-sites will remain OPEN
Atlantic County: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Bergen County: 7:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Gloucester County: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Individual health care providers will be reaching out via phone/email/text to reschedule any appointments for tomorrow at our closed mega-sites.

NJ businesses increase capacity



Businesses in New Jersey including restaurants, gyms, casinos, and salons can increase their indoor capacity to 35%.

EMBED More News Videos

The change of restrictions impacts restaurants, gyms, and performance venues.



The change went into effect on Friday and is up from the previous 25% limit.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said the statewide 10 p.m. restaurant indoor service limit will be lifted, however, local restrictions may remain in place.

The prohibition on seating at indoor bars will remain in effect, Murphy said, as it creates the danger of close and prolonged proximity between patrons, bartenders, and servers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstrentonnew jersey newscoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinewinter weather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Snow/Sleet/Rain today, accumulation for some
Snow emergencies in Philadelphia area
Philly police officer arrested after crashing into woman's home
Tri-state area prepares for second snowstorm in a week
Woman injured in Philadelphia hit-and-run
Super Bowl LV will have plenty of Philly connections
Why you shouldn't expect another stimulus check for weeks -- if at all
Show More
Chiefs coach Britt Reid in car crash injuring 2 young kids
Philadelphia Eagles expected to trade QB Carson Wentz soon, sources say
Embiid, Simmons lead 76ers past short-handed Nets 124-108
Police apprehend man with 30 prior arrests for illegally carrying gun
21 shots fired outside motorcycle clubhouse
More TOP STORIES News