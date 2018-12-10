Massive 5-alarm fire erupts in Overbrook, 50 evacuated

#UPDATE 140 firefighters battling massive 4-alarm apt fire in Overbrook. At least 50 people evacuated. 2 FF being treated for minor burns. Fire Marshall on scene. @6abc pic.twitter.com/8H3QeAo1ZO — Jeannette Reyes (@6abcJeannette) December 10, 2018

Approximately 180 firefighters are battling a massive 5-alarm apartment fire in the Overbrook section of Philadelphia.At least 50 people have been evacuated.The fire started around 2:15 a.m. Monday on the 900 block of North 63rd Street. A fifth alarm was struck around 4:40 a.m.Arriving crews were met with flames shooting out of the fourth floor of a 4-story apartment building.Two firefighters were being treated after suffering minor burns.Due to the apartment complex collapsing, fire officials have evacuated neighboring buildings.Firefighters have not entered the building because of the conditions, but continue to battle the blaze from the outside.At this time, fire officials are not sure if everyone evacuated from inside.A cause is under investigation.