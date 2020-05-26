Hundreds gather in streets of Philadelphia's Brewerytown section; many people seen without a mask

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6211614" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police responded to a crowd of about 200 people in Philadelphia's Brewerytown section.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It took Philadelphia police nearly an hour to break up a group of more than 200 people that gathered in Brewerytown on Monday night despite social distancing guidelines.Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said Tuesday that it will take personal accountability because people aren't able to be everywhere."We have to be very mindful about how we choose to interact and how we don't. And as the weather gets nicer, I anticipate that we will have to interact or intervene with big groups because folks seem to think that it's over and it's not," Outlaw said.Investigators said the crowd of mostly young people was listening to a DJ at 28th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue when several 911 calls were made around 9 p.m.Police said more and more people had showed up after word began to spread on social media.Chopper 6 flew over the scene around 10 p.m., showing many people in the group were not wearing masks, and some officers were seen without a mask.Police were eventually able to move and disperse the crowd. However, investigators said two men were arrested.In one case, they said a man refused to leave and became physical with an officer.The other arrest involved a man who got into a car accident."A vehicle leaving the area also got involved in a minor auto accident. Police stopped that vehicle and they recovered a gun from that vehicle," said Philadelphia Police Chief Investigator Scott Small.No injuries have been reported.Philadelphia remains in the red phase of Governor Tom Wolf's reopening plan which prohibits large gatherings to stop the spread of COVID-19. By the end of next week, the governor expects to move Southeastern Pennsylvania into the yellow phase when gatherings of up to 25 people will be allowed.