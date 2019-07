EMBED >More News Videos An officer and teenager were injured after a massive fight broke out in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia on April 11, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A police officer and a teenager were injured after a massive fight broke out in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia.It happened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Ryan and Rowland avenues.Police said the fight involved approximately 100 teens outside of a pizza business.While trying to break up the fight, a police officer deployed a Taser, injuring another officer and a teen. Their injuries were said to be minor.There is no word on how many arrests, if any, were made.