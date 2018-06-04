Massive fire damages former Poconos resort

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. (WPVI) --
A massive fire damaged an old resort in the Poconos on Sunday.

Viewer video captured the smoke and flames that could be seen for miles from the former Fernwood Resort in Monroe County around 9 p.m.

Action News is told the building, located just off Route 209 near East Stroudsburg, was under renovation.

Crews were dousing the building from overhead, where it appears part of the roof collapsed.

There have been no reports of injuries.

