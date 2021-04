EMBED >More News Videos Chopper 6 shows damage after massive apartment fire in West Windsor, NJ on April 7, 2021.

WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A massive four-alarm fire has destroyed an apartment complex in West Windsor Township, New Jersey on Wednesday afternoon.According to officials, the flames broke out at about 3:30 p.m. in the unit block of Taylor Court at Building 8 of the Avalon Princeton Junction Apartments.Views from Chopper 6 showed flames shooting through the roof of the building.A fourth alarm was struck just before 5 p.m. The fire was brought under control at 6 p.m.At least eight units have been heavily damaged. No injuries have been reported.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.