Massive fire destroys apartment complex in West Windsor Township, NJ

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Massive fire destroys apartment complex in West Windsor Township, NJ

WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A massive four-alarm fire has destroyed an apartment complex in West Windsor Township, New Jersey on Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, the flames broke out at about 3:30 p.m. in the unit block of Taylor Court at Building 8 of the Avalon Princeton Junction Apartments.

Views from Chopper 6 showed flames shooting through the roof of the building.

A fourth alarm was struck just before 5 p.m. The fire was brought under control at 6 p.m.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 shows damage after massive apartment fire in West Windsor, NJ on April 7, 2021.



At least eight units have been heavily damaged.

Action News has learned that four firefighters suffered minor injuries while battling the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 was over the scene of a fire at an apartment complex in West Windsor Twp., New Jersey.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west windsor townshipmercer countyfiredisasterapartment firefirefighters
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly police officer shot during traffic stop; suspect dead
Former police officer accused of sexual abuse while working as D.A.R.E officer
Investigators working to determine cause of house explosion
NJ assemblyman wants to place mobile COVID units on boardwalks
Tiger Woods was driving almost 90 mph when he crashed SUV
'Caring For Friends' offers friendship along with meals
Jack Hanna diagnosed with dementia, family says
Show More
How to spot, avoid COVID-19 vaccine scams
Councilmember holds anti-gun violence meeting in South Philly
Women's lacrosse team at UD suspended after COVID violation
Growing debate inside Pa. Supreme Court to allow comfort dogs for witnesses
As COVID cases rise in Bucks Co., hospital seeks more vaccine from state
More TOP STORIES News