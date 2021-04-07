Massive fire destroys apartment complex in West Windsor Township, NJ

According to officials, the flames broke out at about 3:30 p.m. in the unit block of Taylor Court at Building 8 of the Avalon Princeton Junction Apartments.
Views from Chopper 6 showed flames shooting through the roof of the building.
A fourth alarm was struck just before 5 p.m. The fire was brought under control at 6 p.m.
At least eight units have been heavily damaged.
Action News has learned that four firefighters suffered minor injuries while battling the blaze.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.