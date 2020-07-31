Massive fire ravages North Coventry Township, Pa. apartment building; at least 4 hurt

The call came in around 7:30 p.m. for a fire at the Ashwood Apartments located on the 700 block of Worth Boulevard.
Chopper 6 was over the scene as heavy flames engulfed most of the three-story apartment building.
Action News has learned that at least four people were rushed to area hospitals. There is no immediate word on the conditions of the victims or if anyone else was injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.