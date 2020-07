Massive fire ravages North Coventry Township, Pa. apartment building; at least 4 hurt

EMBED >More News Videos Chopper 6 was overhead as a massive fire consumes Ashwood Apartments in North Coventry Township, Pennsylvania

EMBED >More News Videos CHOPPER 6 VIDEO: Firefighters are battling a massive apartment fire in North Coventry Township, Pennsylvania on Thursday night.

NORTH COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- At least four people were rushed to the hospital after a multi-alarm fire broke out at an apartment building in North Coventry Township, Pennsylvania on Thursday night.The call came in around 7:30 p.m. for a fire at the Ashwood Apartments located on the 700 block of Worth Boulevard.Chopper 6 was over the scene as heavy flames engulfed most of the three-story apartment building.According to witnesses, the fire started near the top floor of the structure and quickly spread along the roofline.Action News has learned that the apartment appears to have pre-dated firewalls and that crews had water pressure issues during the firefight.At least four people were rushed to area hospitals. There is no immediate word on the conditions of the victims or if anyone else was injured.Chester County officials estimate 125 people have been displaced by the blaze..The cause of the fire is under investigation.