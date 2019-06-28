Massive fire rips through Cheltenham Township strip mall

CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling a multi-alarm fire at a Cheltenham Township strip mall on Thursday night.

The call came in around 8:30 p.m. for a fire on the 1900 block of Cheltenham Avenue.

Chopper 6 was over the scene as flames ripped through multiple businesses on the block.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
