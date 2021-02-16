water main break

Massive water main break leaves workers, vehicles stranded in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A massive 48-inch water main break has left vehicles and workers stranded on Tuesday night in North Philadelphia.

It happened around 6 p.m. near 29th Street and Hunting Park Avenue.

Chopper 6 was over the scene as the flooded water nearly consumed at least two vehicles and left seven U-Haul employees in a nearby building trapped.

All occupants of the vehicles and the U-Haul employees have since been rescued.

No injuries have been reported.

A part of North Philadelphia has been flooded by a major water main break.



There was no immediate word on what caused the break.



Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
