Massive water main break leaves workers, vehicles stranded in Philadelphia

It happened around 6 p.m. near 29th Street and Hunting Park Avenue.
Chopper 6 was over the scene as the flooded water nearly consumed at least two vehicles and left seven U-Haul employees in a nearby building trapped.
All occupants of the vehicles and the U-Haul employees have since been rescued.
No injuries have been reported.
There was no immediate word on what caused the break.
Occupants inside submerged vehicles at 29th and Hunting Park have been rescued. Several employees and customers inside the U-haul facility have also been evacuated via boat
Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.