Massive water main break leaves workers, vehicles stranded in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A massive 48-inch water main break has left vehicles and workers stranded on Tuesday night in North Philadelphia.It happened around 6 p.m. near 29th Street and Hunting Park Avenue.Chopper 6 was over the scene as the flooded water nearly consumed at least two vehicles and left seven U-Haul employees in a nearby building trapped.All occupants of the vehicles and the U-Haul employees have since been rescued.No injuries have been reported.There was no immediate word on what caused the break.