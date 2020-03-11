u.s. & world

Dad of 4-year-old girl killed in Tennessee tornado recounts tragedy

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tennessee (WPVI) -- The father of a young girl killed last week by a tornado in Putnam County, Tennessee is speaking out.

Matt Collins took to Facebook to share a photo of his 4-year-old daughter and some heartbreaking details about how she died.



He said Hattie was sleeping in bed with him and his wife when the powerful twister touched down.

Collins said he grabbed Hattie and his wife grabbed their youngest daughter from her crib. After that, he said everything began collapsing around them and they hit the floor.



He described the sound as unlike anyrthing he had ever heard and the next thing he remembers is waking up.

Neighbors found the family in the dirt and injured, but still holding onto each other.

Unfortunately, Hattie succumbed to her injuries.



Collins ended his Facebook post by sharing a touching moment his wife and Hattie had that night before bed.

He said Hattie told her, "Mommy, I can see Jesus and he is wearing all white."

Collins wrote: "We believe Jesus is holding our girl for us now. And Hattie loves to be held."

In total, 24 people were killed across four counties after storms moved through the state.
