Matt Gaetz elopes to Catalina Island, marries girlfriend in small ceremony

MIAMI -- U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida eloped to Southern California, marrying his girlfriend Ginger Luckey on Saturday in a small ceremony on Catalina Island.

The controversial 39-year-old Republican, who is under investigation as part of a sex trafficking probe, announced the wedding on his personal Twitter page. He exclaimed "I love my wife!" along with a photo of them together - he in a sport coat, she in a white dress.

Vanity Fair reports that Sergio Gor, a former staffer for Sen. Rand Paul, performed the ceremony that was attended by about 40 people. The couple had previously announced they would marry next year.

Gaetz had been in Iowa on Thursday with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, speaking at a rally that is part of a national tour where they falsely claim the 2020 election was stolen from President Donald Trump and downplay the COVID-19 pandemic.
