In the wake of the continued protests across the nation, host Matt O'Donnell and this week's panel held a lengthy discussion about racial injustice and police brutality.Hilary Beard, Author of 'Promises Kept: Raising Black Boys to Succeed in School and in Life', and local Philadelphia activist Asa Khalif join in on the discussion about civil unrest, police brutality and the massive protests in the city over the George Floyd killing by Minneapolis police officers.Watch past episodes of the show at the Inside Story homepage