'I feel that the stars are aligning': South Jersey's Matt Szczur gearing up for Spring Training with Phillies

The Cape May, New Jersey native signed with the Phillies, the team he grew up rooting for last month, then New Year's Day he welcomed his 1st baby, Matt Jr.
"I feel that the stars are aligning," says Szczur from his home.
The proud new father adds, "It's amazing, can't put into words."
Matt's wife, Natalie, could not be happier for her family and being close to home where she grew up as well.
"I don't know if it could be topped. It's been a whirlwind," she said.
The outfielder heads to Clearwater Florida in a few weeks for a spring training try out with the big league team, after spending parts of five seasons in the majors with the Cubs and Padres.
Szczur says his goals entail making the Phillies opening day 25-man roster and staying healthy.
He feels fortunate family and friends will have an easier time catching him playing this season.
When he's not between the lines, he's creating them by designing artwork.
From Carson Wentz to Mickey Mouse to Rocky, Szczur loves to create, which helps him clear his mind away from baseball.
"I'm a huge Disney fan and DC Comics," said Szczur, describing one of his Mickey Mouse pieces in his basement that intertwines Mickey and the Joker."
The 30-year-old sells his work on his website https://mattszczurart.com/, donating proceeds to his foundation which raises awareness and money for bone marrow donors.
This cause has hit close to home. Since 2009, he donated his own bone marrow to help save an 18-month-old baby's life while playing football at Villanova.
2020 is shaping up to be picture perfect for Szczur.