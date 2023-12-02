Former Chester County teacher going back to prison for incident as camp counselor

A former prep school teacher who served 11 months for sexually abusing two students in Pennsylvania is going back to prison for an earlier incident when he was a camp counselor in New Hampshire.

Matthew Scavitto, 39, of West Chester, Pennsylvania, was sentenced Friday to 2 1/2 to five years in state prison for incidents involving a boy from 2002 to 2003 at Camp Tecumseh in Moultonborough, New Hampshire, according to Eric MacLeish, a lawyer for the victim in the case.

The victim, Will Addis, of Camden, Maine, said future abuse at an all-boys boarding school in Pennsylvania could've stopped if camp officials had alerted New Hampshire Child Protection. In 2015, Scavitto pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct with students at The Phelps School in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

"Had the camp reported the abuse, Scavitto would have been prosecuted 20 years ago and he would never have been able to gain access to other victims at the camp and the Phelps School," Addis said in a statement.

The Associated Press does not typically name people who say they have been victims of sexual assault, unless they go public, as Addis has. He said he was assaulted from about age 10 to 12 at the camp.

Scavitto's attorney didn't immediately return a message seeking comment on Saturday.

Addis' attorney said a camp counselor walked in on Scavitto and Addis in bed and reported the incident to a superior but the abuse continued because nothing further was done to stop it. MacLeish said it was satisfying to see Scavitto led from the courtroom to begin his sentence.