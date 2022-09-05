Buying a new mattress or a mattress topper? What you should know

Consumer Reports says it is important to know what a mattress topper can and can't do.

But before you spend money on a topper, take a hard look at your mattress because a topper can only do so much.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As summer comes to a close and we get back to work and school, sleep is an even bigger priority.

If you're tossing, turning, or having trouble getting comfortable in your bed, you might need a mattress topper or even a new mattress. Consumer Reports has tips on what to choose.

"We're always looking to make the sleep the best it can be," said Denise Friedly.

Friedly runs a vacation rental and is wondering if adding mattress toppers to the beds is worth the money.

Consumer Reports says it is important to know what a mattress topper can and can't do.

"A mattress topper can help relieve pressure points for back and side sleepers and it can make a good mattress feel more comfortable," said Tanya Christian, Consumer Reports Home Editor.

Memory foam toppers are a popular choice. They offer that "sinking in" feeling. Expect to pay anywhere from $50 to about $300, depending on thickness and materials.

"Only thing about memory foam is that it does trap heat, so you might want to consider another kind if you sleep hot."

There's also latex, made from the sap of rubber trees, it offers a "springier" feel and can be naturally cooling.

"If you're craving a comfier, fluffier feel, try wool, cotton, feather and other fiber fills."

But before you spend money on a topper, take a hard look at your mattress because a topper can only do so much.

"Adding a mattress topper to a caving, sagging or otherwise non-supportive mattress is not gonna make it more supportive or better to sleep on. At that point it may be best to just invest in a new mattress."

You can get a new mattress that performs very well in CR's rigorous tests for just a little more than some of those pricey mattress toppers. The Tuft and Needle Original mattress in CR's testing shows it's ideal for both back and side sleepers.

If you go with a mattress topper, look for one with straps to help it stay put, as well as a removable, washable cover. And know that it can add anywhere from 1 to 4 inches to the height of your mattress. That's important to keep in mind when you're shopping for sheets.