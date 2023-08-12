Death toll climbs to 80 in Maui wildfires

At least 80 people have died in Maui as wildfires continue to flare up, officials said in an update.

Firefighters were working to contain three blazes in Lahaina, Upcountry Maui and near Pulehu and Kihei, official said at about 9 p.m. local time, ABC News reported. A fire reported near Kaanapali was 100% contained.

Restrictions on vehicle traffic were in place throughout West Maui, but the road leading out of Lahaina was open, county officials said.

"The burned historic Lahaina town area remains barricaded, with people warned to stay out of the area due to hazards including toxic particles from smoldering areas," the update said said. "Wearing a mask and gloves is advised."

About 1,400 people were at emergency evacuation shelters, county officials said.

