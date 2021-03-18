Philadelphia elementary school halts in-person learning due to COVID spread

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Less than 10 days after reopening for in-person learning, Mayfair Elementary School in Philadelphia is closing because of multiple COVID cases, officials announced in a letter to parents on Wednesday."If your child shared a classroom with any student or staff member who has tested positive for COVID-19, you will be contacted directly by the PDPH with important information, including the need for your child to quarantine," said officials.The school will remain closed through April 1.It is one of 53 schools that reopened to some Pre-K through 2nd graders last Monday.All students should participate in digital learning remotely while our school building is temporarily closed.The head of the teachers union is calling on the School District of Philadelphia to immediately address its notification and tracing protocol.The union released this statement following Wednesday's announcement: