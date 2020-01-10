Mother of 3 found dead inside Mayfair home

By Corey Davis
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a mother of three was found dead inside her Mayfair home on Thursday night.

Investigators said the victim's mother came home on the 4100 block of Levick Street near Frankford Avenue just before 7 p.m to check on her well-being.

She saw the back door was kicked in and her adult daughter's car was outside, according to police. The woman called 911.

Investigators arrived at the home and found the 25-year-old Lexus Jawanda Brice dead in an upstairs bedroom.

On Friday morning, police confirmed she had a gunshot wound to the right side of her neck.

Investigators initially thought she only suffered severe head injuries, but later learned she was also shot.

Investigators said the room was in disarray. They believe a violent struggle took place.

"We're just not sure what it's over yet. We don't have many problems in this area. It's a pretty well-kept neighborhood; we don't have many issues, so we think it was someone who knew who this person was at this point," Philadelphia Captain John Walker said.

Police said Brice was a mother of three foster children. She also worked two jobs.

Brice was a registered owner of two guns. The guns are now "unaccounted for," police said.

None of the children were inside the home at the time of the incident.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
