Police investigating after woman shot in Mayfair section of Philadelphia

The shooting happened across the street from Mayfair Elementary School and the Mayfair Community Center.

There are still plenty of unanswered questions after a 30-year-old woman was shot in Mayfair early Monday morning.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There are still plenty of unanswered questions after a 30-year-old woman was shot in Mayfair early Monday morning.

Police say the call came in around 6:45 a.m. about gunshots heard on the 2900 block of Princeton Avenue.

The scene is across the street from Mayfair Elementary School and the Mayfair Community Center.

We're told a 30-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the groin area.

At last check her condition is stable.

It's unclear whether the shots were fired inside or outside the home.

There is no word from police yet about a suspect or motive.