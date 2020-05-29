George Floyd

Mayor says Officer who put knee on man's neck should be charged

The mayor of Minneapolis says criminal charges should be filed against the white police officer seen on video kneeling against the neck of a handcuffed black man who died in police custody.

Mayor Jacob Frey said Wednesday that officer Derek Chauvin should be charged in the death of George Floyd. Video recorded by a bystander shows Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck for several minutes as Floyd gasps for breath on the ground with his face against the pavement.

The mayor says he saw nothing to justify that kind of force. Chauvin and three other officers were fired the day after Floyd died.

State and federal authorities are investigating Floyd's death to determine whether officers willfully deprived Floyd of his civil rights.

Gov. Tim Walz promised a thorough, transparent investigation but didn't endorse the mayor's call to immediately charge the officer, saying the legal process needs to play out.

"Justice will be swift," Walz said during a Friday press conference.

Walz also apologized to CNN for the arrest of a network crew covering the violent protests in Minneapolis.

Other noteworthy stories related to George Floyd's death and its aftermath:




  • Minneapolis police station torched amid protest: Protesters angered by the death of George Floyd have torched a Minneapolis police station that the department abandoned. Thursday marked a third night of violent protests following Floyd's death.






The Associated Press contributed to this report.
