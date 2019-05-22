Mayor paying up to $10,000 for criminals to leave town

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WPVI) -- In Mississippi, one mayor has a deal for drug dealers and other criminals.Up to $10,000 for those who agree to leave the city.And that money will come right from Clarksdale Mayor Chuck Espy's own pocket.Espy says he's prepared to spend thousands of his own dollars to relocate criminals away from his city as part of a plan to reduce crime.He hopes the money will persuade those who commit crimes to move away and start new lives.He's also looking for sponsors to add to his "moving assistance fund."