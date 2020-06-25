Mays Landing couple celebrates 71st wedding anniversary

MAYS LANDING, New Jersey (WPVI) -- In their own little corner of the world of Mays Landing, New Jersey, despite the pandemic and feelings of uncertainty it brings, a 93-year-old World War II veteran and his wife have a reason to celebrate. It's their 71st wedding anniversary."We've had all these beautiful years and I don't regret any of it, said Philip Cinquina. "Neither do I," said his wife, Marie.The couple can recall the day they met with ease."She was with her friends on the other side of the ballroom and I said I gotta dance with her," he said.That was 1948. Within six months, he got down on one knee."We got engaged on Christmas Eve which was her birthday, and we got married in June," he said.Their life together has been filled with kids and grandkids and now, even a great-granddaughter. The seven decades passed in the blink of an eye."It doesn't seem like it's that long because you have a good marriage and when you have a good marriage everything is smooth. You don't have anything to complain about," said Marie.The Cinquinas say life has definitely slowed down since the pandemic. They can't go out as much and they certainly can't have as many visitors, but a few people who love them still wanted to show how much they care.Their son, daughter-in-law, grandson, and friends all sent videos to Action News wishing them a happy anniversary."We love each other more now than we ever did," said Philip.