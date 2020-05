McClure Elementary School in Hunting Park closed again due to asbestos

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Angry parents, teachers and students, marched in front McClure Elementary in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia on Friday morning calling for safer conditions.The district was forced to close the building for additional cleaning, just two days after it reopened because of prior asbestos concerns."They told us they would tell us if any test results came back elevated immediately, they waited 21 hours. They told us if the test results came back elevated, they would close schools. They did not close schools. I trust nothing that The School District of Philadelphia says," said Rachel Boschen, a teacher at McClure.The school reopened Wednesday morning for the first time since before winter break. However, many say the doors should have never been opened. Testing Thursday night showed elevated levels of airborne asbestos. As a result, the district closed the school again, just hours before the bells were set to ring."To William Hite, I would like to say if the building was safe yesterday, bring your kids, sit in the classrooms with us," said Beth Miller, a Mental Health Clinician at McClure .In a statement, the district said,Parents and teachers say they still don't feel the building is safe and say the district is failing when it comes to their trust about asbestos concerns."Yes, children are our future but you are saying that but you are not really showing it. Show it," said one parent."They have broken our trust. If they had yesterday said, 'Our bad, we missed it, we messed up, let us fix it. Let us close you down tomorrow,' I would say, 'Okay, I trust that you are going to make those changes,' but how can you trust someone that continues to lie to you?" said teacher Eileen Broderick.The letter from the School District directed families to McClure's website, where results of the air quality tests will be made available. Carnell Elementary School in Oxford Circle reopened on Monday after also being closed for weeks of asbestos remediation. Hopkinson Elementary School in the Juniata section of the city is also dealing with asbestos concerns, however that school is remaining open as work is completed.