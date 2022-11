Man with gun robs McDonald's in Feltonville

Police are investigating an armed robbery at a McDonald's in Feltonville.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An armed man robbed a McDonald's in Philadelphia's Feltonville section.

It happened at the franchise on the 4100 block of Whitaker Avenue near Hunting Park Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

Police say the robber was wearing a ski mask and carrying a gun.

Witnesses say he left with the cash register and drove off in a brown van.

No injuries were reported.