Teachers, principals to speak out over asbestos concerns in Philly schools

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Teachers and principals in Philadelphia will hold separate events Thursday afternoon in response to the growing asbestos concerns in the city's public schools.

Asbestos has been found in several schools this year.

McClure Elementary just reopened Wednesday after multiple cleanings that cost students five weeks of class time.

This afternoon teachers will be rallying before a school board meeting.

At the same time, the principals' union is holding a news conference to address the issue.
