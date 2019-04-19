Malfunctioning meat smoker prompts fire department response at Reading Terminal Market

Firefighters respond to smoke in Reading Terminal Market. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on April 19, 2019.

CENTER CITY (WPVI) -- A malfunctioning meat smoker inside Reading Terminal Market prompted a quick response from the Philadelphia Fire Department early Friday morning.

The incident caused smoky conditions inside the market at 12th and Arch streets.

Firefighters simply unplugged the piece of equipment and began ventilating the large indoor market.

The Philadelphia Health Department was notified of the incident.

"Right now they're working with building management to make sure they're open (Friday)," said Philadelphia Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike Jackson.

The Easter weekend is one of the busiest for the Reading Terminal Market.

EMBED More News Videos

Fire response at Reading Terminal Market



It is expected to be fully open at 8 a.m.

The Reading Terminal Market dates back to 1893, and is one of America's oldest public markets.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
center city philadelphiaphiladelphia newsfire
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
More TOP STORIES News