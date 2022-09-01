Police seek 3 suspects who attacked, robbed mechanic inside auto repair shop in Kensington

The suspects forced a 44-year-old mechanic into the back room where they stole his gun and wallet.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for three men who attacked and robbed a mechanic in Kensington on Wednesday.

Surveillance video from the 1000 block of East Atlantic Street shows the armed trio rush into a car repair shop just before 1 p.m.

They immediately forced a 44-year-old mechanic into the back room where they stole his gun and wallet.

Police say the gunmen also took a cable box that they believed contained the DVR to the security cameras.

They left after hitting the victim in the head when he told them he had no safe.

If you have any information on the robbery you are asked to contact police.