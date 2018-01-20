Mechanic injured after being pinned between two cars at Delaware Jiffy Lube

NEWARK (WPVI) --A mechanic is recovering this afternoon after he was injured at a Delaware Jiffy Lube.
The incident occurred around 11 a.m. Saturday at the Jiffy Lube along Capitol Trail.
Police on the scene say the man was working on a car when the car behind him came crashing down off a lift, pinning him between two vehicles.
Medics rescued the man and rushed him to Christiana Hospital. His condition is not known at this time.
