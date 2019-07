PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WPVI) -- A Vietnam veteran in Pittsburgh has fallen victim to burglars.Donald Tyler believes the crooks were watching him, and knew that he wouldn't be home Thursday night.The thieves ransacked his bedroom, stealing his pistol and his fireproof box, containing his war medals and a silver dollar from his grandmother from the 1800s.Police say they are checking pawn shops in the city to try and recover Tyler's missing keepsakes.