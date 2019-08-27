meek mill

Meek Mill pleads guilty to misdemeanor gun charge, ending his criminal case

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Rapper Meek Mill has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor gun charge, ending his criminal case.

There will be no further penalty and he will not spend any more time in prison.

The charges stem from a 2007 case that's kept him under court supervision for more than a decade.

The 32-year-old spent about two years in prison over a drug and gun conviction that was overturned this year because of credibility concerns about the arresting officer.

He's now working with Jay-Z and others on a campaign to promote criminal justice reform.

Testimony from the 2008 trial shows the rap star, born Robert Williams, acknowledged having a gun but denied pointing it at police or selling drugs.

The Pennsylvania Superior Court overturned the felony conviction last month and removed the city judge who sent Williams back to prison over minor probation violations.
