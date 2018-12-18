A white man sprayed a racial remarks on my Grandmom’s house last night in south philly referencing white Privileged.... the crazy part is this was a all black neighborhood 20 years ago It was gentrified and now this! Just don’t let us catch you coward! T… https://t.co/ieIA61NUyY — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 18, 2018

Philadelphia police released surveillance video Tuesday of a graffiti vandal spray painting the side of a house in South Philadelphia.What makes it unusual is that is where rapper Meek Mill's grandmother and aunt live and he erupted Tuesday on Twitter."A white man sprayed a racial remark on my Grandmom's house." He later added, "just don't let us catch you coward."But that home at 18th and Pemberton was not the only place targeted in the Graduate Hospital section overnight and police are not saying if this was targeted or if the tag "Acorn" has any racist connotation.Action News spoke to Meek Mill's aunt who said she does not feel singled out."I didn't know why somebody did that, talk to somebody else," she said. "All the way down to Washington Avenue, every corner house.She does want the person caught and forced to pay for the cleanup.------