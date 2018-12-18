Meek Mill's grandmother's house one of several defaced in Graduate Hospital overnight

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police released surveillance video Tuesday of a graffiti vandal spray painting the side of a house in South Philadelphia.

What makes it unusual is that is where rapper Meek Mill's grandmother and aunt live and he erupted Tuesday on Twitter.


"A white man sprayed a racial remark on my Grandmom's house." He later added, "just don't let us catch you coward."

But that home at 18th and Pemberton was not the only place targeted in the Graduate Hospital section overnight and police are not saying if this was targeted or if the tag "Acorn" has any racist connotation.

Action News spoke to Meek Mill's aunt who said she does not feel singled out.

"I didn't know why somebody did that, talk to somebody else," she said. "All the way down to Washington Avenue, every corner house.

She does want the person caught and forced to pay for the cleanup.

