Meet South Philly's sidewalk Christmas Tree salesman

Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
GoFundMe scam: Mark D'Amico pleads guilty to state charge
Man with gun terrorizes school bus full of kids in Wilmington
UPS truck driver killed in Florida shootout identified
Pensacola shooting suspect was Saudi student; 4 dead: Officials
2 dead after fiery crash on I-95 in Bristol, Pa.
Hundreds of students skip class to attend climate change rally
Show More
Philadelphia animal rescue in need of blankets, towels
Police: 2 women steal wallet at Northern Liberties bar
Credit card thieves targeting suburban shoppers: Police
Teen girl becomes Philly's 108th child struck by gunfire this year
AccuWeather: Tracking Big Temperature Swings
More TOP STORIES News