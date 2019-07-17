Meet the "Lion King" at the Philadelphia Zoo

Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thousands ride to benefit children of fallen first responders
AccuWeather: Hot, Slightly Humid
Police: 10 year old collapses from bullet in knee at Coca-Cola Park
Upper Darby man dies after jumping off cliff into quarry
Man killed in motorcycle crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
Pink Lady Bandit on the run after bank robberies in 3 states
1 dead, 11 wounded in shooting at Brooklyn park
Show More
Father charged with homicide after twin infants die in hot car while he was at work
Serious crash leaves 2 injured in Galloway Township
Woman dies after being stabbed inside Philly home
Pa. wildlife officials want to know who killed this bald eagle
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
More TOP STORIES News