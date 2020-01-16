Meet the rescued therapy horse who visits local hospital patients

Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen possibly connected to foster mom's death, missing people: Police
1 dead, 4 injured in multiple shootings across Philly
House leaders hand Trump impeachment articles to Senate
Fmr. prosecutor charged with shoplifting from Wegmans store
Allentown mother charged in baby's death will go to trial
AccuWeather: Winds Of Change Thursday, Wintry Mess On Saturday
Foxes spotted in Philadelphia, Upper Darby neighborhoods
Show More
WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson dies at 75
Number of complaints against shuttered wedding venue rises
Man charged with stabbing ex-girlfriend to death in front of son
Chester Co. ballet instructor convicted for molesting student
Philadelphia teen leads police to body in Olney trash can
More TOP STORIES News