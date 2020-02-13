Meet three baby penguins born at Adventure Aquarium!

Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus concerns sink New Jersey couple's wedding plan
Missing girl Faye Swetlik found dead; man's body also found
Man dies in Philadelphia police custody
Barr blasts Trump's tweets: 'Impossible for me to do my job'
Woman charged with DUI in crash that injured 12-year-old girl
4 charged after gunman opens fire on officer in Trenton
Philadelphia Int'l. Airport Debuts 'Revolutionary' Scanning Machines
Show More
AccuWeather: The Coldest Air So Far This Season Moving In
3-alarm Darby Township fire displaces residents
Child's remains found in Delaware field remain unidentified
Thieves steal iPhones from AT&T store at Philadelphia Mills
Accused wrong-way highway driver charged with 7th DUI
More TOP STORIES News