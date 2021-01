Mega Millions: $1 million tickets sold in NJ, Pa.; $1B ticket sold in Michigan

EMBED >More News Videos The winning ticket was sold in Maryland.

BRICK TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- The $1 billion Mega Millions winning ticket was sold in Michigan , but a few others worth $1 million each were sold in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.Each of the $1 million tickets matched all five white balls in Friday night's drawing. The winning numbers were 4, 26, 42, 50 and 60, with a Mega Ball of 24.New Jersey's Match 5 ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven at 2075 Route 88 in Brick, Ocean County.Pennsylvania had two $1 million winning tickets. The Pennsylvania Lottery has not revealed yet where those tickets were sold.Meanwhile, the $1 billion Mega Millions winning ticket was sold at a Kroger store in the Detroit suburb of Novi, the Michigan Lottery said."Someone in Michigan woke up to life-changing news this morning, and Kroger Michigan congratulates the newest Michigan multimillionaire," said Rachel Hurst, a regional spokeswoman for the grocery chain. She declined to comment further.There were more Match 5 winning tickets sold in Florida (2), Maryland, Missouri, and New York. Match 5 tickets sold in North Carolina and Virginia used the Megaplier worth $2 million.The Mega Millions top prize had been growing since Sept. 15, when a winning ticket was sold in Wisconsin. The lottery's next estimated jackpot is $20 million.Friday night's drawing came just two days after a ticket sold in Maryland matched all six numbers drawn and won a $731.1 million Powerball jackpot.Only two lottery prizes in the U.S. have been larger than Friday's jackpot. Three tickets for a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot were sold in January 2016, and one winning ticket sold for a $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot in October 2018.The jackpot figures refer to amounts if a winner opts for an annuity, paid in 30 annual installments. Most winners choose a cash prize, which for the Mega Millions estimated jackpot would be $739.6 million before taxes.In Grosse Ile, a suburb south of Detroit, 126 people bought more than 600 tickets for the Friday drawing but didn't win the jackpot. They hoped to win enough money to replace a publicly owned bridge on their island in the Detroit River that has been closed indefinitely for major repairs. The only other transportation option for the island's 10,000 residents is a privately owned toll bridge."We used this to lift our spirits and dream a little bit," said organizer Kyle de Beausset. "Of course we're open to any help with the bridge, but I can't imagine the winner would want to finance it."The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot were incredibly steep, at one in 302.5 million.The game is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.----The Associated Press contributed to this report.